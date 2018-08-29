US Ambassador Malac – Uganda should avoid the oil curse

By Benjamin Jumbe……………………

The US Ambassador to Uganda Deborah Malac says as the country moves towards developing its attractive sector, revenues accrued from the sector should be put to proper use to avoid what befell mineral rich countries.

Speaking during a dialogue on contract transparency and accountability in the attractive sector, the ambassador said management of these resources should be transparent to avoid throwing the country into anarchy.

Malac notes that 29 out of the 50 countries that are rich in minerals have remained low income countries as a result of mismanagement of the resources.

The dialogue was organized by the Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (ACODE)