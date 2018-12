By Ivan Ssenabulya.

The US ambassador to Uganda Deborah Malac has challenged government to do more in protecting citizens’ fundamental rights.

The ambassador says much as collective efforts are needed, it’s the state’s obligation to protect people’s rights.

This was during a panel discussion in Kampala, organized by USAID as part of the International Human Rights Day celebrations.

Among the discussants were players in the human rights circles and Lady Justice Lillian Tibatemwa.