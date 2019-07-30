URSB suspends two UPRS officials puts Ligomarc in custodian role

By Prossy kisakye.

Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) has suspended two officials of Uganda Performing rights society (UPRS) to investigate allegations of mismanagement of finances and remittance of royalties collected from rights users.

These include the chief executive officer James Wasula and compliance officer Dickson Matovu.

According to the press statement from URSB the suspension of the above officials is to allow for an effective ongoing inquiry into the constitution, workings and financial conditions of the society and mismanagement of finances.

Meanwhile the Independent professional caretakers, Mr. Kabiito Karamagi and Ms. Rita Baguma Birungi of Ligomarc Advocates have been appointed in consultation and with the cooperation of the Board of Directors of the Society to temporarily oversee the management of UPRS.