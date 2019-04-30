URA to start collecting tuition, public Universities speak out

By Damali Mukhaye.

Public universities have spoken out on the new move by the Uganda revenue authority starting to collect tuition of all public universities across the country on behalf of the government.

This followed the ministry of finance instructing URA to collect tuition citing misuse of funds among others.

Speaking to kfm, the vice chancellor of Makerere University Prof Barnabas Nawangwe said that if URA takes over fees collection, they will be relieved.

He however questioned how the authority is going to manage fees defaulting among their students becausethey have managed them because we know their academic status and we use that to ensure they pay.

The academic registrar of Gulu University Jerry Bagaya and council members of Kyambogo University Buruhani Byaruhanga said that they have not been briefed about how this new system is going to work.

Related Stories…………..

URA to start collecting tuition for all public universities