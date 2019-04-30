URA to start collecting tuition for all public universities

By Damali Mukhaye.

The ministry of finance has instructed the Uganda Revenue Authority to start collecting tuition fees for all public universities across the country.

The ministry spokesperson Jim Mugunga says the new system is intended to establish how many students each university has and how much money they collect every academic year.

Mugunga explains that the move is intended to address the issue of ghost students, bureaucracy and inflated cost of administration in these institutions.

The move comes days after officials from Makerere University management failed to answers to queries raised by the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on why they did not collect tuition fees from more than 80 students and rent from several tenants.