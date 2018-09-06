URA has collected 4.7 Billion against the expected 8 Billion OTT

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Uganda Revenue Authority has collected shs 4.7 Billion against the set tax of 8 Billion in the Month of July 2018.

The social media tax came into effect on the 1st July 2018 amidst resistance from the public.

URA’s Commissioner General Doris Akol says that the tax body has also generated shs 22.3 Billion from the revised Mobile Money tax in july 2018.

Akol has however added that the tax generation is moving in an upward direction because for the last 7 years the revenue generation has been growing by at least one trillion every financial year.