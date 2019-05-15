URA gives traders 30 days to clear goods

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Uganda Revenue Authority has given all traders and companies 30 days to clear and remove their goods in the customs warehouse or they be disposed-off through public auction.

In a directive issued today, the Authority’s acting commissioner customs Department Patience Tumusiime has asked owners of goods that have exceeded their statutory clearance and warehousing period to pay any taxes, fees, penalties, fines and other charges within 30 days.

Tumusiime says the auction process has been automated add that all terms and conditions of sale, the user guide and auction items can be accessed on their single window website.

She adds that online viewing of the goods will be opened from 10th June to 14th June 2019 and the bidding process will run from 17th June to 20th June 2019.