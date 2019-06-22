URA calls for tax compliance

By Moses Kyeyune.

Uganda Revenue Authority has urged Ugandans to pay their taxes in time without being forced.

This will foster the realization of the 20 trillion revenue target in the new financial year, according to URA’s Commissioner for Customs Dicksons Kateshumbwa.

The government has earmarked to collect up to 20 trillion shillings in domestic revenue, of which 18 trillion is tax.

Speaking at a post budget dialogue in Hoima this afternoon, Kateshumbwa says that performance in the current year has been impressive with the 16 trillion target just figures away.

The tax man has also urged the tax payers to make use of new technology, such as E-registration and digital tax stamps.