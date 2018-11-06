Upgrade of Entebbe airport on course

BY TOM BRIAN ANGURINI.

The upgrading of Entebbe international airport is on course after first phase of works in different departments are in a state of near completion.

This information was revealed to KFM by minister of works and transport Azuba Ntege.

She says works for rehabilitation and strengthening of old runway 12-30 commenced May 2018 and is expected to be completed by end of this year.

The works are undertaken by China communication Construction Company which is also handling the on-going construction of a new 100,000 ton capacity cargo center.