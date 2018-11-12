UPE will not be scrapped off

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The ministry of Education has side it is not yet time to scrap off the Universal Primary Education program (UPE) as it proposed by many.

The ministry’s basic education commissioner Lusambu Mukasa says the program has a number of advantages and has also made a lot mistakes which can be corrected.

Mukasa says the program is faced by mainly two types of people who take their children to UPE schools as a government policy and those who are keen to see their children get quality education.

He is now calling for collective efforts to ensure the UPE is more affordable for everyone.

Mukasa says the ministry is now fighting all vices making the education expensive among them graduation fees demanded by nursey schools.