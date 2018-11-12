UPE is not entirely free

By Ritah Kemigisa

The Uwezo Uganda Country Coordinator Mary Goretti Nakabugo has advised political leaders to stop politicizing education if the country is to achieve the quality learning system it desires.

She says politicians in most cases mislead Ugandans during campaigns by telling them that the Universal primary Education (UPE) program is for free.

Nakabugo says UPE does not mean it is entirely free adding that a little contribution is needed because the capitation grant given is not enough to facilitate the operations of the schools.

Currently each pupil is given sh7000 a year in addition to a block grant of sh100000 per term.

Nakabugo now calls for parent and community engagements with schools if Uganda is to get better children in the future.