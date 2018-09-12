UPDF takes over security at late Kirumira’s home

The Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) is questioning a man who was arrested from the home of assassinated Assistant Superintendent of Police Muhammad Kirumira.

The suspect was arrested on Monday night as he attempted to flee after Kirumira’s family members became suspicious and asked to know his details, because he kept close tabs on them yet he was a stranger.

He did not have any identification documents apart from a police bond letter, showing that he was released from Kisenyi Police Post on undisclosed crime. The bond document had only one name– Kateete.

The deceased’s brother, Mr Mahad Mugenyi Asooka, said Kateete has no connection with their family but since the murder of Kirumira, he has actively participated in various tasks at home.

Mr Asooka said some family members said Kateete alleged to have been sent from State House to help the bereaved family.

“Personally, he told me he was a UPDF officer at the rank of Major and had been sent by a General to help in investigations,” Mr Asooka said.

“It may not be by coincidence that at the time of arrest, Kateete was wearing the same jacket as the unidentified boda boda man who offered me a free ride to Lubaga and Mulago hospital and back home. Security operatives should thoroughly interrogate him,” Mr Asooka said.

He also claimed that on searching Kateete’s mobile phone, several telephone numbers of Kirumira’s family members and police officers were found.

The Gogonya LCI chairperson, Ms Sarah Kalule, yesterday confirmed the incident, saying; “He was taken by military but I do not know where he has been detained.”

The Defence spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire, did not answer our repeated calls.

The deputy police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, referred us to Mr Emilian Kayima, his boss.

But Mr Kayima also promised to give an update later.

“Hold your breath. If true we shall communicate accordingly,” Mr Kayima said by telephone.

UPDF takes over