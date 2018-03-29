UPDF soldier arrested with 13 ostrich eggs

Benjamin Jumbe.

The Natural Resource Conservation Network together with the Uganda Police, has arrested a UPDF soldier with 13 ostrich eggs.

Speaking to KFM the network’s media and marketing manager Joshua Poro says the suspect,is at the rank of private and is a medical personnel in the 4th division.

Poro says according to the suspect, he collected the eggs during UPDF operations in Kotido District in 2016 and has been keeping them since then.

He says the suspect has been charged with illegal possession of wildlife protected species.

Each ostrich egg weighs about 3kgs.