UPDF Refutes receipt allegations of 8 bn shillings meant for allowances

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The Ministry of defense has dismissed receipt of 8 billion shillings meant for payment of four months allowances for UPDF soldiers who were serving under AMISOM in 2017.

The United Nations Guard Unit composed of 530 UPDF soldiers were deployed in the mission area in July 2017 and rotated out in July 2018 with each personnel paid a monthly allowance of shs 4,210,000.

According to the UPDF spokesperson Brig Richard Kalemire, the troops were paid allowances for eight months and the four months between April 2018 and July 2018 remained outstanding as the UN has not yet remitted the funds to date.

Karemire says it is not true that the UN sent this money to the defense ministry and they failed to pay the soldiers as reported by the media.

He adds that they are currently engaging with the concerned UN offices to expedite the payment process.