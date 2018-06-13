UPDF refutes Kayihura arrest

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Uganda people’s defense forces have released a statement refuting the alleged arrest of Gen Kale Kayihura.

Yesterday several social media carried a story confirming the arrest of Gen Kale Kiyhura by Special Forces command from Lyantonde where he was allegedly hiding.

However according to a statement sent by the UPDF spokesperson Brig Richard Karemire, Kayihura has been staying in Kashagama – Lyantonde District since 15th March 2018 after handing over office of Inspector General of Police.

On 12th June he was asked to report to the UPDF Chief of Defense Forces Gen David Muhooziat General Headquarters – Mbuya and a helicopter was subsequently dispatched to transport him from there but on arrival, Gen Kale had travelled to Mbarara and so it had to return to Entebbe Air force Base.

He said that the helicopter was today sent back to Kashagama and has returned safely to Kampala with him on board.