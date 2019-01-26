UPDF ready for the 38th Tareh Sita anniversary

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Uganda People’s Defence Forces has lined up a number of activities, ahead of its 38thTareh Sita anniversary.

According to statement from the army spokesperson, Brig Richard Kalemire, the army week will be launched on 29th January 2019.

He says the UPDF medical and engineering teams are to hold free medical camp, schools and health centres’ construction and repair among others.

The activities will be held in districts, Agago, Amuru, Gulu, Kitgum, Lamwo, Nwoya, Omoro and Pader.

There will also be district Launches on Friday 1st February 2019 at the respective headquarters.

This year’s celebrations will be held on 6th February 2019 at Kitgum Core Primary Teachers College in Kitgum Municipality.

Celebrations are running under the theme, “UPDF and the People: Consolidating Peace for Sustainable Development and Prosperity”.