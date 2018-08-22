UPDF orders the arrest of errant soldiers

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Uganda people Defiance forces have ordered for the arrest and punishment of errant soldiers who molested journalists during yesterday’s protests that rocked Kampala city.

In a statement released today, the forces spokesperson Brig Richard Karemire has condemned the act by these soldiers and has apologized to the media fraternity for any harm caused.

Karemire says as the UPDF they are committed to maintaining a strong partnership with the media fraternity when executing their duties as laid out in the constitution.

Yesterday the soldiers beat NTV’s JumaKirya and Moses Galiwango, Observer’s Alfred Ochwo and Reuters James Akena .