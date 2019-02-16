UPDF Officer remanded for infecting miner with Aids

By Ruth Anderah.

A UPDF soldier attached to Kakiri Infantry Guard Battalion 1st Division has been charged and sent on remand at Luzira prison for defiling and infecting a miner with HIV/Aids.

35 year old Private Ben Twijukye appeared before City Hall Grade One Magistrate, Patrick Talisuna who did not allow him to take plea because of the capital nature of the offense of aggravated defilement only bailable and tried by High Court.

Prosecution states that on 4th February 2019 at Kondogolo zone in Kampala, Twijukye being a person infected with HIV performed a sexual act with a 15-year old girl against her will.

Private Twijukye has been sent on remand until March 4th when he will reappear to know the stage of investigations into the matter.