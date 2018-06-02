UPDF officer perishes in Gulu accident

By Shamim Nateebwa & Samuel Ssebuliba

A UPDF officer has perished in an accident that occurred in the wee hours on the night along the Kampala-Gulu-Highway.

The UPDF Spokesperson Brigadier Richard Karemire has only identified the deceased as Warrant Officer Omono who was traveling with the aide to the state minister of defense lieutenant Col.Steven Oyo who according to medical reports is out of danger now.

Karemire says the accident happened near Corner Kamdin and the body of the deceased has been taken to the UPDF fourth division headquarters in Gulu as the army prepares his decent send off.

This comes just days after a grisly accident involving a GAAGA bus and two trucks claimed 22 lives along the same road in Kiryandongo district.

In a separate incident, two people have perished in accident that occurred at Kakatunda along Kabale- Mbarara highway.

The accident involved a commuter taxi reg no UBB 883V which overturned several times after its driver lost control

According to Elli Matte the Kigezi region police spokesperson the deceased are 38 year old Charles Manikuze Charles and 60 year old Lawrence Bagaruye.

He says preliminary investigations point to poor vision because of fog as the probable cause of the accident.

Bodies of the disease have been taken to Kabale referral hospital mortuary for postmortem.