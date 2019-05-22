UPDF Forces in Somalia applauded for their tireless efforts

By Benjamin Jumbe.

UPDF Deputy Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen Wilson Mbadi has applauded UPDF Forces in Somalia for their tireless efforts in dealing with Al-Shabaab terrorists and deterring them from destabilizing peace in the region.

Gen Mbadi made the remarks while touring Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) that include Sea Port of Barawe, Beledamin and Golowenyi in lower Shabelle.

He attributed the relative peace in Somalia and the entire region to the tireless efforts of AMISOM and other International partners who are striving to rid Somalia of all remnants of Al-Shabaab terrorists.

Gen Mbadi whose purpose of tour was to assess the progress of self-sustainment projects undertaken by troop contributing countries to support their forces to the Mission informed officers and men that the UPDF Leadership is working to improve the welfare of troops in the Mission area.