Updf cadets to train for 3 years

By Prossy Kisakye.

The Uganda People’s Defense Forces cadet officers will now train for three years and will acquire a bachelor’s degree of arts in defense studies so that they can be at the same level with their counterparts in the East African community.

Speaking to kfm the deputy Chief of Defense Forces, Lt Gen Wilson Mbadi said that the cadet officers will retain their current rank which they have been acquiring upon finishing the one year course but what will change is to getting a certificate and a degree.

He added that this will enable the graduates work anywhere in east and central Africa as they will be at the same level.

The UPDF has already acquired affiliation with Makerere University to see that the program roles out in the next training quarter and recruitment will take place between August and September with a maximum of 60 students to become cadet officers.