UPDF appeals to EU to continue supporting AMISOM

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The UPDF chief of Defence Forces Gen. David Muhoozi has requested the EU to continue the support to AMISOM.

The CDF made the appeal while meeting a delegation of European Union ambassadors led by Attilio Pacifici at the UPDF and Ministry of Defense Headquarters, Mbuya.

He further stressed that the draw down of forces in Somalia should be condition and not time based.

Meanwhile the EU Mission head Pacifici applauded UPDF participation in establishing peace and security not only in Uganda but the region however expressing concern over continued presence of ADF in Eastern DRC.