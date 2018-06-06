UPC wants M7 to make accountability

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The opposition Uganda people’s Congress party has asked the president in in his state of the nation address today to give Ugandans an accountability of what his set strategies have yield so far.

The president in his last years address empathized the need to make markets more accessible, support agriculture more by championing the need for irrigation and creating more jobs for the youth and has also emphasized the need for achieving middle income status by 2020.

Speaking to kfm, the party’s spokesperson Michael Osinde says giving Ugandans an accountability will be the only way people will find out if the president follows up on what he does or its just mere talk.