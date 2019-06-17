UPC urges gov’t to reject dam project at Murchison falls.

By Prossy Kisakye.

The opposition Uganda People’s Congress has cautioned government over the planned giveaway of Murchison falls to a private investor for construction of a power plant.

The Electricity Regulatory Authority is said to have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a South African company Bonang Power and Energy Ltd to build a 360 Megawatt hydro power dam at Murchison Falls National Parks in Kiryandongo and Nwoya districts.

The proposal has drawn outrage from various circles with the latest being the UPC, whose spokesperson of UPC Michael Osinde advises government to denounce the hydro power project as it will affect the county’s tourism sector and geographical beauty.

However, ERA communications officer Julius Wandera allayed those fears earlier, saying the investor only applied to carry out a feasibility study of the area and that individuals who may feel uncomfortable with the plan have an opportunity to raise their concerns within 30 days.

Related Stories………….

ERA clarifies hydro power plant at Murchison Falls

Tour operators up in arms over plans to construct a power dam at Murchison Falls