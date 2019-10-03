UPC to give late Bbosa official sendoff

By Prossy Kisakye.

Uganda People’s Congress says it is ready to work closely with the family of its former vice president Joseph Bbosa to accord him a befitting sendoff despite the misunderstandings that existed.

Bbosa died yesterday in the Netherlands after a long battle with colon cancer for some time.

At the time of his death, Bbosa was allied to a UPC faction led by Olara otunu, the other is led by James Akena.

Addressing the media at the party’s headquarters in Kampala, Akena said UPC will give Bbosa a befitting sendoff as a senior party member.

Meanwhile UPC is still waiting for communication from Justice Solome Bbosa, the widow for official burial arrangements.