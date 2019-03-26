UPC hands over IPOD leadership to DP

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Uganda people’s congress has handed over the leadership of the inter-party organization for democracy to the Democratic Party after their term expired.

Speaking while handing over the leadership to DP, the outgoing chair Okea Lawrence bragged that during their leadership,they organised the first ever IPod summit which was attended by majority of political party leaders including president Museveni .

He says that they also met a number of different parties when they visited each one of them at their respective offices and organized a number of retreats for the IPOD members asserting that the DP has a big mantle to take up what they did not achieve.

The incoming chair Gerald Siranda says that they are going to work tooth and nail to resurrect the mul-party system in the country through mobilizing all the political parties to come on board.