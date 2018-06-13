UPC condemn Mp Nambooze’s arrest

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Opposition Uganda people’s Congress has condemned the arrest of Mukono municipality MP Betty Nambooze.

Nambooze was picked from her home in Mukono today morning to be interrogated over a post the police say was inciting.

Addressing journalists during the weekly media briefing, the party president Jimmy Akena said the move is only a mere scapegoat.

He says instead of politicizing matter, government must ensure it is thoroughly investigated, dismissing assertions that the opposition had a hand in the plot

Related Stories…………..

Nambooze still detained at Nagalama police station