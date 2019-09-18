UNRA to plant 1 Million trees

By Ben Jumbe.

Uganda National Roads Authority is set to roll out its green Right of Way tree planting project across the country.

The project launched in March 2017 on the northern bypass will see the planting more trees along national roads for the restoration of the environment.

Addressing the media, the authority’s executive director Allen Kagina said they have 23 nurseries across the country t avail the required planting materials

She reveals that the Authority plans to plant over 1 Million trees in the national network for the next 3 years