UNRA to maintain New Nile bridge illumination light for one week

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Uganda National Roads Authority has announced that it is to maintain the Bridge illumination light at the newly commissioned source of the Nile bridge for a period of one week.

According to the deputy communications manager Allan Ssempebwa, the move is in fulfillment of one of the main objectives of the bridge to enhance tourism.

He says this will enable shooting of breathtaking and memorable pictures of the Source of the Nile Bridge at night.

The Authority is however cautioned the general public against taking pictures along the carriage way to avoid obstructing traffic and possible road accidents

The public is now advised to use the available designated safe areas provided at either side of the bridge to take pictures and videos of the iconic bridge.

Ssempebwa UNRA is working on a programme for illumination on selected special days/important days to celebrate along with the nation.