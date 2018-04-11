UNRA to procure firm to manage Entebbe express highway

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The Uganda National Roads Authority is in the process of procuring a firm to manage and maintain Entebbe express highway.

This was revealed by the engineer in chief of the ministry of works Samson Bagonza during the launch of the road tolling policy at the ministry headquarters.

Engineer Bagonza however says maintenance of the road by any selected company will only happen after parliament has passed the roads amendment bill.

Bagonza allays fears of exploitation of members of the traveling public, noting that a fair charge will be set up after adequate consultations.