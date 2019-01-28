UNRA speaks out on Nile bridge

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has dismissed claims that the newly constructed Jinja cable bridge has developed cracks.

It follows concerns raised by Ugandans of shoddy work on the Multi billion project commissioned in October last year as pictures emerged on social media of workers removing a layer and doing repairs on the road

The Authority’s media relations manager Allan Sempebwa, said the layer earlier put on the bridge was temporary which was now being removed to replace it with the permanent one

He said in a statement that they needed to test and gather baseline studies on different aspects and performance of the bridge for instance on traffic loads, and it’s general functioning