UNRA has budget deficit

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Uganda national Roads Authority is having a budget shortfall of about 980 billion shillings in this current financial year.

Addressing the media in Kampala , the Authority’s executive director Allen Kagina said for the year 2019/2020 they received 4.2 billion shillings for the recurrent expenditure, maintenance and development of the national road network

She however says the authority is having a deficit on ongoing projects for this year amounting to 500 billion in addition to a debt of 474 bn carried from last year

Meanwhile the director roads and bridges development Eng Samuel Muhoozi says the authority has written to the ministry of finance seeking a supplementary of 400 billion shillings to address the gaps