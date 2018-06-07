UNRA diverts motorists following heavy rains that have left bridges submerged

By Benjamin Jumbe .

Uganda national Roads Authority has advised motorists from Mbale heading to Moroto to use the Muyembe – Nakapiri Road.

This follows heavy rains which have caused heavy flooding which has left many bridges submerged and others washed away.

Now the Uganda National Roads Authority says public transport at Kangole Bridge and the alternative routes of Lotome-Lorengdwat and Matany – Kangolecini has been affected following heavy flooding of Omanimani River in Moroto

The Authority’s media relations manager Allan Ssempebwa says fast rising waters and the drift at Lotome is unsafe to public transport for those traveling from Soroti to Moroto.

He also advises motorists from Soroti trying to access Moroto to get back to Mbale and use Muyembe-Nakapiripirit road, calling for patience from travelers as flood levels subside.