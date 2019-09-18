UNRA boasts of good performance

By BEN Jumbe.

The Uganda National Roads Authority registered an increase of 310.8 km of national road network in the last financial year.

This has been revealed by the authority’s executive director Allen Kagina who says the road network has increased from 20,544 kilometers to 20,856 kilometers.

Some of the road projects that have contributed to this increase include the Kampala Entebbe Express Way and the Mbarara bypass.

Kagina says in terms of ferries management, the authority so far has 9 ferries with Sigilu ferry to be acquired soon as the 10th.

UNRA got its 3.4 tn approved budget for the Financial Year 2018/19