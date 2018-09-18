UNRA admits merger news is affecting service delivery

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Uganda National Roads Authority have revealed that the news of its merging has to some extent affected its service delivery.

Addressing journalists at the authority’s headquarters in Kampala, the executive director Allen Kagina says some of the projected affected persons in the Bumbobi–Bubulo–Lwakhakha Road project in Eastern Uganda had started withholding their land titles hence stalling the project.

She adds that some of the suppliers have also stopped supplying the authority on a presumption that they would not be paid while some workers have since completely lost morale for work.

Kagina now assures all suppliers that they will be paid further revealing that the authority today went out on a nationwide campaign to boast the morale of all workers.