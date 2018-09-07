Unpatriotic to call for sanctions against own country

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Foreign affairs state minister Henry Okello Oryem has castigated politicians seeking to discredit government abroad.

This follows a press conference held by Kyadondo East Mp Robert Kyagulanyi and his American lawyer Robert Amsterdam in Washington DC yesterday where government was attacked for reported violation of people’s rights.

Oryem said if the country is handed any sanctions, it will be the ordinary Ugandans to suffer, urging politicians to avoid pushing their selfish agendas at the expense of the country.

He also attacked Bobi Wine’s lawyer over claims of the state’s torture of civilians advising him to start by investigating the same in his own country.