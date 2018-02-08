Unknown people threaten Mozey Radio’s family over property

By Ruth Anderah

The family of the late Moses Ssekibogo, popular musicially who was known by Mowzey Radio as his stage name has filed a police report about unknown people who threaten to harm them, exhume the singer’s body if they do not sell some of his property and share the proceeds.

Radio’s mother and brother Eddy Ssembajwe claim they started receiving these threats on the day Radio was pronounced dead and throughout the funeral process.

The family says the threats in form of phone calls and personal attacks convey a message that the singer’s property is jointly owned by a group of people who want their share now that he is gone.

The Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Oweyesigire has confirmed receiving these reports, saying they have since deployed officers to guard Radio’s grave in Nakawuka and give security to the entire family.

Meanwhile, Godfrey Wamala alias Troy, a 28 year old man accused of killing Radio was yesterday charged with murder and remanded to Kigo government prison.

Radio died on February 1st from head injuries sustained in bar brawl at De Bar, a popular hangout in Entebbe, Wakiso district.