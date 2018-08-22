University students declare a no lecture week Over Dentention of Bobi Wine

By Damali Mukhaye.

Students from all public universities and others from some private universities have threatened to boycott lectures starting next week if Kyandodo East MP Robert Kyangulanyi also known as Bobi Wine is not released tomorrow.

Kyagulanyi who is currently detained at Makindye military barracks is expected to appear before the General Court Martial tomorrow on charges of treason.

He and several other MPs were arrested and allegedly tortured by security agencies in Arua last week during campaigns for the Arua Municipality by-election.

Addressing a joint news conference at Kyambogo University, the guild president German Amanya says they will not continue with lectures as usual yet the country has been plunged in chaos and majority of the people in police custody are youth.

