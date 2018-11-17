University graduates now enrolling for vocational studies

By Damali Mukhaye.

The graduates students from different universities across the country have started going back to acquire the vocational and technical certificates.

According to the executive secretary of the Uganda business and technical Examination board Onesma Oyesigye, they have started accessing students who enrolled in technical institutes using their bachelor degrees and the numbers are increasing each and every day.

He says that the students have started appreciating the importance of hands on skills offered by institutions as compared to what they have acquired at the university level.

He says that the parents should stop taking vocational education as an option to students who have not performed well.