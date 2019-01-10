Universities to be closed if they fail fulfill set operational guidelines

By Steven Mbidde.

Universities which have failed to fulfill the set operational guidelines are to get tough penalties or risk closure.

The revelation has been made by the National Council for Higher Education during a meeting with the top leadership of 44 private universities which are holding provisional licenses.

The Council’s acting Executive Director Dr. Alex Kamuge says universities without the required established basics like high quality in staffing, good governance, Research output and extension services have been given a grace period of one year to fulfill these administrative and operational parameters.

Kagume says four universities have so far been closed among the, Busoga University, Lugazi University, Fair Land University and Starffold University.

According to the established law,a provisional license to any Private University is deemed valid for at least three years before it can be authorized to acquire g the highest license which is termed as a charter.