UNICEF calls protection of young internet users

By Ritah KEMIGISA.

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund has called for concerted action to prevent violence against children and young people online.

The remarks comes from the body as the world celebrated the safer Internet day yesterday.

According to UNICEF 70.6 % of young people aged 15 to 24 years who are online globally face online violence, cyber bullying and digital harassment.

The funds Executive Director Henrietta Fore has meanwhile urged both the young and to be kind online and make the internet a safer place for everyone because it has since become a kindness desert.

According to the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), while 94 per cent of young people aged 15-24 in developed countries are online, more than 65 per cent of young people in developing countries are online.