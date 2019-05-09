UNHCR warn of an upsurge of refugees

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The United Nations High Commission for refugees (UNHCR) and the office of the prime minister have warned of a possible increase of refugees from South Sudan and DR-Congo into Uganda.

The UNHCR Representative in Uganda Joel Boutroue says number of displaced people is bound to increase further should the Violations of the ceasefire agreement by armed parties in South Sudan and hostilities among armed groups in DRC’s North Kivu province continue.

He however says together with the office of the prime minister, they are preparing to scale up services for a potential influx of 40,000 new arrivals at reception and transit centers.

According to UNHCR-OPM joint border monitoring reports more than 34,000 new refugees have arrived in Uganda, of whom over 16,000 are from South Sudan.

The figures also show that an average of 194 south Sudan refugees enter Uganda daily.