UNEB withhold results of 91 students

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Uganda national examination board is withholding the results of 91 students who sat for the 2018 Uganda advanced certificate of education exams over alleged examinations mal-practice.

According to the executive secretary of Uneb Daniel Odongo, the above students were either given external assistance, substitution of scripts,smuggled unauthorized material into the examination room or impersonated.

He says that principals mathematics, biology and chemistry were the most affected subjects.

He says that the above students will be accorded a fair hearing by the board before a final verdict is made.

Meanwhile, the board had withdrawn the center U2804 allocated to Seesa High school, Kakungube in Kasanga district for gross violation of examination regulations both at UCE and UACE

