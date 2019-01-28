UNEB summons Arua school candidates over PLE results

BY ROBERT ATIKU.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com

Over 50 candidates who sat 2018 PLE at Lugbari primary school in Arua District have been summoned to appear before the UNEB Security Council over suspected examination malpractice.

UNEB withheld the results of this rural school after all the candidates passed in first grade in last year’s PLE, something unusual in the history of the school.

Marino Acia the District Education Officer for Arua revealed this during School Proprietors’ meeting at Arua Public Primary school last week on Wednesday.

However in a phone interview with Daily Monitor on phone, however, Cyprian Lemaku the deputy head teacher of Lugbari primary school said they had not yet received the said letter.