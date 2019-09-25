UNEB investigates 20 people who bought fake PLE papers

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Uganda National Examinations Board is investigating the 20 people who reportedly bought fake Primary Leaving Examination papers ahead of this year’s final exams slated to kick off in November this year.

Police yesterday paraded 5 people who were caught selling four sets of PLE exam papers, which UNEB officials insist are fake.

The officer in charge of examination management James Turyatemba tells KFM that the said 20 people received the fake papers on WhatsApp.

Police said yesterday that four of the suspects who are primary school teachers, and a nurse will all be charged with forgery and computer misuse since they were using electronic media.