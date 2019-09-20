UNEB introduces random numbers for PLE

By Prossy Kisakye

The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has introduced a random numbers identification system for Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) to help minimize examination malpractice.

UNEB Executive Secretary, Dan Odongo has told KFM that the system has performed well for Senior 4 and 6 final exams.

He explained that different numbers will be given to all pupils in all examination centers sitting PLE, beginning with this year.

Odongo added that these numbers will keep changing for every subject throughout the examination period with a view of making it difficult for an examiner to identify which schools or pupils they are assessing.

Over 690,000 pupils are expected to sit for PLE this year.