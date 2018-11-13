Uneb explains drop in number of UACE candidates

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Uganda National Examinations Board has explained the drop in the number of students sitting for the 2018 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education exams which kicked off yesterday.

The number of candidates registered for UACE has dropped from over 100,000 in 2017 to 99,600 in 2018.

The board’s Executive Secretary Dan Odongo tells KFM that many vocational institutions are taking on post O’level students for nursing and other technical courses.

He however adds that the board is yet to conduct a systematic study on why candidates numbers have reduced.