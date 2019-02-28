UNEB calls for action on science subjects

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Uganda National Examinations board has expressed concern over the low numbers of students offering sciences at A level.

Releasing the results yesterday, the board’s chairperson Mary Okwakol said the trend is worrying and needs to be urgently if the country is to have more science professionals in the country.

According to Okwakol only 10% of the students in the 2018 UACE examinations registered for sciences with the number of females being very few.

She however adds that the performance in these sciences is also very upsetting given the fact that Biology is failed by many and yet it is an essential in science disciplines.

