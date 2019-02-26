Uneb briefs MOE today ahead of UACE

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Uganda national examination board is today slated to brief officials from the ministry of education ahead of the release of the Uganda advanced certificate of education results.

This is the last batch of the national examinations to be released following PLE and UCE.

The spokesperson of the ministry Patrick Muide says that the results will be out on Thursday hence UNEB will brief officials from the ministry about the performance of students who sat for the 2018 UACE.

Over 99,000 students sat for the examinations.