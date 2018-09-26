UNEB all set for this years national exams

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Uganda National Examinations Board says it is all set for the forthcoming set of national exams.

The board’s Executive Secretary Daniel Odongo says they have already trained the scouts and invigilators on how to implement the new guidelines.

He adds that all preparations are complete but actual numbers of candidates are yet to be communicated to the media.

According to the official time tables, Senior Four candidates will sit for their Uganda Certificate of Education Exams starting on October 16th, Primary Seven Pupils sit for the Primary Leaving Examinations on November 5th and 6th November while those in A Level will start in the second week of November.